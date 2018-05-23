Reds' Raisel Iglesias: To DL with injury to non-throwing biceps
Iglesias was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a sore left biceps, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Considering Iglesias is a righty, this could be a brief stay on the disabled list. He has not pitched since blowing a save on May 19, and this may have had something to do with that. Manager Jim Riggleman listed Jared Hughes, David Hernandez, Wandy Peralta, Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen as options to close while Iglesias is out, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati, so it could be difficult to use this injury as an opportunity to pick up saves off the waiver wire, given that uncertainty.
