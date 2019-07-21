Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Will be available Sunday

Iglesias was activated from the paternity list, but not available to pitch Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias had been on paternity leave since Wednesday but will be available to pitch Sunday. He will almost certainly be called upon in any save opportunity as Michael Lorenzen pitched two scoreless inning to close Saturday's contest. Iglesias has managed a 3.92 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 52 strikeouts across 41.1 innings for the season.