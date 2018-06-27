Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Works around trouble for 14th save
Iglesias tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his 14th save of the season Tuesday against the Braves, allowing one hit and a pair of walks with one strikeout.
Atlanta mounted an offensive charge to pull within a pair of runs in the eighth inning before Iglesias came on to record the final out. He allowed two men to reach in the ninth, but one was erased by a double-play as he closed out the victory. Though saves are hard to come by for Iglesias at times, he's blown just two chances this season and owns an impressive 2.14 ERA to go along with a 1.07 WHIP.
