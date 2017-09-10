Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Wraps up 26th save Sunday
Iglesias threw two scoreless innings Sunday, working around two hits and striking out a pair to register his 26th save of the season.
Iglesias spun his eighth save of two innings on the season, which has made him a valuable asset not only for his game-ending proclivities but also to stabilize a shaky bullpen. The right-hander likely would have an even bigger fantasy stock if he pitched for a better club, but his ratio boosts with these outings of more than one frame help his owners just fine.
