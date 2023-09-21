Hinds (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday for Double-A Chattanooga.

The Lookouts only have a couple games left this season, but at least Hinds' injury was minor and only cost him 10 days. Hinds was a strikeout machine earlier in the year (42.7 K% in first 49 games), but he is slashing .323/.396/.668 with 18 home runs, 11 steals and an acceptable 24.7 percent strikeout rate over his last 220 at-bats. Given that the Southern League switched out the pre-tacked baseballs in early-July, it would seem that this recent run from Hinds is a more relevant dataset than his early season mediocrity. The former third baseman primarily played right field this year while also seeing time in left field and at designated hitter. He will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason if the Reds want to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.