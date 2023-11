The Reds added Hinds to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Hinds has yet to advance past Double-A in his career, but the Reds value him highly enough to prevent him from being taken away in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 23-year-old outfielder could be bumped up to Triple-A Louisville to begin next season after slashing .267/.328/.534 with 23 homers and 97 RBI with Double-A Chattanooga in 2023.