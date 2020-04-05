Reds' Rece Hinds: Limited rookie debut
Hinds, the Reds' second-round pick in the 2019 draft, played only three games last year due to a quad injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds love Hinds' raw power, but his swing-and-miss likelihood is huge too, and his defense needs work. When baseball resumes action, he might need to resume playing in short-season ball given his lack of action last season.
