Hinds, the Reds' second-round pick in the 2019 draft, played only three games last year due to a quad injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds love Hinds' raw power, but his swing-and-miss likelihood is huge too, and his defense needs work. When baseball resumes action, he might need to resume playing in short-season ball given his lack of action last season.