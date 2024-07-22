Hinds is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Since opening his big-league career earlier this month with nine extra-base hits and two stolen bases in his first six games, Hinds' sizzling bat has cooled off. In his subsequent three starts, Hinds has gone 1-for-12 with three strikeouts, and the downturn in performance may have already cost him an everyday role. While the right-handed-hitting Hinds should still have a regular spot in the lineup versus lefties while he's up with the big club, he'll take a seat against a right-hander (Reynaldo Lopez) for the second day in a row. Will Benson, Stuart Fairchild and Jake Fraley looks to be the Reds' preferred outfield configuration versus righties for the moment.