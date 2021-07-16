Hinds is on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Daytona with a torn meniscus in his left knee, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports.

The recovery time for such an injury is typically four-to-six weeks after surgery. Hinds last played June 2, so he could return in late July or early August. A popular breakout candidate this year, Hinds was hitting .229/.319/.458 with four home runs, two steals and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate as a 20-year-old. A pitcher-friendly home park in Daytona has suppressed his numbers.