Hines is hitting .265/.363/.487 with six homers and five stolen bases at High-A Dayton, but has also struck out 53 times in 135 plate appearances, good for a 39.3% K%.

Hinds has missed significant time due to injury both in 2019 and 2021, so it's premature to rule out eventual improvement. But his inability to make regular contact is a red flag, despite his clear power.