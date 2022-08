Hinds (hand) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Monday and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base while starting in right field.

Since Hinds currently resides on High-A Dayton's 60-day injured list with a left hamate fracture and hasn't played for the affiliate since June 21, he's not expected to rejoin the club until next week. In the meantime, he'll continue to get his timing back at the plate in Arizona following the extended absence.