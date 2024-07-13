Hinds went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Hinds continued his incredible start Friday, launching a grand slam off Yonny Chirinos in the third inning to extend Cincinnati's lead to 7-0. The 23-year-old Hinds is now 9-for-19 to start his big-league career with three homers, eight RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. While his current pace at the plate certainly isn't sustainable long-term, Hinds has earned a regular role with Stuart Fairchild (back), TJ Freidl (hamstring) and Nick Martini (thumb) all on the IL.