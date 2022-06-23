Hinds was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left hamate fracture Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hinds has struggled with strikeouts in the minors early in the season, as he's posted a 40.0 percent strikeout rate over 53 games at High-A Dayton. The 21-year-old played in Tuesday's game in Dayton but apparently sustained a hand injury that will require an IL stint. The team hasn't yet revealed a timetable for Hinds' return, but he'll presumably be forced to miss several weeks since he's dealing with a fracture.