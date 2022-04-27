Sanmartin (0-3) took the loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing nine earned runs on eight hits and one walk over three-plus innings. He struck out two batters.

Everything unraveled for Sanmartin in the fourth inning, although not a lot outside of Eric Hosmer's home run was hit particularly hard. Regardless, Sanmartin now sits with a 10.91 ERA this season, so he may very well be the odd man out of the rotation once Luis Castillo (shoulder) is ready to go. The Reds could even turn elsewhere in the meantime or perhaps go with a bullpen day in Sanmartin's spot.