Sanmartin (0-2) took the loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Tommy Pham once again gave the Reds an early lead, and just like Nick Lodolo did in the series opener, Sanmartin gave the lead right back in the bottom of the first on a two-run Manny Machado homer. Sanmartin now sits with a 7.11 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 12.2 innings this season. He looked comfortable and pitched better following an opener in his April 14 outing against the Dodgers, so perhaps the Reds will experiment with the lefty in the bulk-relief role again soon. Given the team context, Sanmartin will be difficult to deploy in any format, at least until he shows more consistency.