Sanmartin was suspended for 10 games at Triple-A Louisville for having pine tar on the brim of his cap, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sanmartin was the first Triple-A pitcher to get suspended for using foreign substances on the ball since the increased enforcement of the rule. Sanmartin, who joined the Reds as part of the Sonny Gray trade, is working as a reliever at Louisville and has a 4.76 ERA in 22.2 innings.