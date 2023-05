The Reds transferred Sanmartin (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Sanmartin is currently expected to miss the next six weeks while he recovers from a stress reaction in his left elbow. The southpaw reliever is now off the 40-man roster and could be back as a middle-innings option for the Reds right around the All-Star break.