Sanmartin won't start Thursday's game against the Dodgers but could follow an opener, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old was previously penciled in to start Thursday's series opener, but reliever Luis Cessa will instead take the mound for Cincinnati. The team hasn't officially announced that Sanmartin will pitch, but following an opener could be beneficial against a stacked lineup after giving up five earned runs in his first start of the season.