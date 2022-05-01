The Reds optioned Sanmartin to Triple-A Louisville following Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He dropped to 0-4 after giving up six earned runs on six hits and two walks while recording just two outs in his start.

Sanmartin has allowed five or more runs in four of his five outings this season, with the one exception being when he came in after Luis Cessa opened for him. With the Reds needing to pare down their roster from 28 to 26 prior to Monday's deadline, Sanmartin was an obvious option to be demoted. The Reds have a doubleheader coming up next Saturday against Pittsburgh, so Sanmartin could be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill and make his return from Louisville if needed to make a spot start.