Sanmartin was recalled by the Reds on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sanmartin broke camp in the major-league rotation but was optioned within a month after struggling to an awful 13.78 ERA across five appearances. His 7.36 ERA in 18.1 innings as a swingman for Triple-A Louisville hardly inspires confidence, though his 26:4 K:BB at that level is far more encouraging.
