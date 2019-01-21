Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Sent to Cincinnati
Sanmartin was traded to the Reds on Monday along with Sonny Gray in a three-team deal that sent Shed Long to the Mariners and Josh Stowers and a competitive balance pick to the Yankees, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sanmartin spent time at four different levels in 2018, posting a combined 2.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 58:4 K:BB across 67.1 innings (10 starts, three relief appearances). The southpaw has made just one appearance at Double-A, so he'll likely return to the upper minors in 2019 to continue his development.
