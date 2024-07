Sanmartin (elbow) was assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday to start a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Sanmartin re-signed with the Reds on a minor league deal in November. He was on the Opening Day roster in 2023, but had Tommy John Surgery in the middle of the season. Prior to the injury, the southpaw had a 7.07 ERA across 14 appearances.