Reds' Rhett Lowder: Chased out of third inning in loss

Lowder (3-7) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out two across 2.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Lowder was briefly shifted to the bullpen in early July, but coming out of the All-Star break, he was back in the rotation after Nick Lodolo (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Sunday. Unfortunately for Lowder, he got off to a rough start to the second half of the season. He gave up at least two runs in each of the three frames he pitched before being lifted in the third. The eight runs and 11 hits he gave up Saturday both matched career highs set earlier in the year, and Lowder sits at a 5.75 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 72 innings this season. Assuming he gets one more turn in the rotation, Lowder is lined up to face the Cardinals on the road next weekend.