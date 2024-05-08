The Reds promoted Lowder from High-A Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

He'll move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after opening his professional career with a 2.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 25.1 innings through his five starts in the Midwest League. Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, didn't pitch after signing with the Reds last summer, likely because he had handled a hefty workload for Wake Forest during his final collegiate season earlier in the spring.