Lowder (forearm) was removed from a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville in the second inning with an apparent left side injury, Dusty Baker of WAVE 3 News reports.

Lowder threw a scoreless first inning before having to exit after throwing just one pitch in the second inning. The righty was making his second rehab start with Louisville and fourth rehab start in total as he comes back from a right forearm strain. Lowder has been roughed up for 11 runs (10 earned) over 7.1 innings so far on the rehab assignment and will now be set back for an undetermined amount of time.