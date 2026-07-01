Reds' Rhett Lowder: Fans eight, tagged for six runs

Lowder (3-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing six runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out eight over 4.2 innings.

Lowder flashed electric stuff early, coming one pitch shy of an immaculate inning in the first and recording another strikeout-filled frame in the third. However, things unraveled in the fourth despite tossing just 26 pitches, as he surrendered six singles -- five consecutively -- leading to four runs. The right-hander returned for the fifth, but Jake Bauers greeted him by sending the first pitch over the fence for a solo homer. While the eight strikeouts established a new career high, so did the 11 hits allowed. Lowder has not completed six innings since April 20 and has posted a 0-5 record with a 7.22 ERA across 33.2 innings since. He is set to face Baltimore at home next.