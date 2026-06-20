Reds' Rhett Lowder: Hit hard in Friday's loss

Lowder (3-4) took the loss Friday as the Reds were blanked 5-0 by the Yankees, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

While the right-hander didn't get any help from his offense, Lowder also gave up plenty of loud contact. Half the hits off him went for extra bases, including second-inning homers by Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice that accounted for all the damage off Lowder. He's also issued multiple free passes in five straight starts, stumbling to a 7.85 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that stretch. With Hunter Greene (elbow) having begun a rehab assignment, the clock is likely ticking on Lowder's time in the big-league rotation. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Brewers.