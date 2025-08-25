Reds manager Terry Francona indicated Sunday that Lowder (oblique) could return before the end of the season, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lowder has been shelved all season, first with a forearm injury and then with a severe oblique strain, but he's been throwing off a mound and is scheduled for two more bullpen sessions this week on Tuesday and Friday. Francona suggested Sunday that the most important thing for Lowder is to enter the offseason knowing he's healthy, but the young righty still has a small chance to help the big club late in the year.