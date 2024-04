Lowder allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings for High-A Dayton on Friday.

Lowder, the Reds' first-round pick in 2023, made his regular-season debut and was impressive, allowing only one ball to leave the infield. Scouts believe the ACC Pitcher of the Year for 2022 and 2023 should move quickly through the minors, given his smooth delivery and control.