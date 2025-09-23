Reds' Rhett Lowder: Receives clean bill of health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowder (oblique/forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Lowder made it through a brief scare in his rehab as it was taking him a bit longer than expected to recover between outings, but MRI results returned negative and he's since been activated. He worked only two innings during his last rehab appearance Sept. 13 against Triple-A Toledo, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds roll him out for a relief appearance or two during the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: MRI on shoulder is negative•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Next rehab outing scheduled•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Works two innings in rehab game•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Beginning assignment Saturday•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Late-season return not ruled out•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Begins throwing program•