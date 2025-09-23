Lowder (oblique/forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Lowder made it through a brief scare in his rehab as it was taking him a bit longer than expected to recover between outings, but MRI results returned negative and he's since been activated. He worked only two innings during his last rehab appearance Sept. 13 against Triple-A Toledo, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds roll him out for a relief appearance or two during the final week of the regular season.