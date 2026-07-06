Reds' Rhett Lowder: Temporary shift to bullpen

Lowder will pitch out of the bullpen until the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox19 Now reports. "When we get to next Sunday, we'll see where we're at and map it out from there," Reds manager Terry Francona said over the weekend. "We're not trying to make Lowder a bullpen guy. We're trying to figure out ways to protect our staff, win games and get through this next week."

Lowder's transition to the bullpen was triggered by the return of Hunter Greene to the rotation. Lowder is expected to provide length as a reliever but could also get use in high-leverage spots when a right-hander is needed.