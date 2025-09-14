Lowder (oblique) allowed one run on two hits and struck out two over two innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He also hit a batter.

Lowder began a rehab assignment with the Bats, who have enough games left in the regular season for the right-hander to get in another start. Beyond that, Lowder will pitch in the Arizona Fall League and have what the Reds described earlier as a normal offseason of preparation for 2026.