Karcher was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Karcher will return to Louisville after he tossed a scoreless 10th inning on his way to a save in his major-league debut during Monday's 5-4 victory over the Royals. The 25-year-old walked one batter without allowing a hit, but ultimately he will head back to Triple-A. Karcher has produced an inflated 9.27 ERA and 2.58 WHIP with a 13.8 BB/9 over 22.1 innings in 22 appearances in Triple-A this season.