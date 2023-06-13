Karcher picked up the save in Monday's 5-4 victory over Kansas City, tossing a scoreless inning in which he allowed zero hits and one walk. He didn't record a strikeout.

Alexis Diaz worked the previous two days, and Buck Farmer pitched 1.2 innings to send the game into the 10th inning, so the freshly-recalled Karcher got the save opportunity Monday, marking his first MLB appearance. The 25-year-old walked the first batter he faced but retired three straight to end the game. Karcher has electric stuff, but he's had trouble commanding it at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 9.27 ERA and 31:34 K:BB over 22.1 innings.