The Reds designated O'Brien for assignment Wednesday.
He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Nick Lodolo, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in advance of his MLB debut Wednesday against the Guardians. Along with Lodolo, O'Brien was among the cadre of young pitchers who was competing for a spot in the Reds' Opening Day rotation during spring training, but the 27-year-old right-hander was quickly removed from the competition. If he clears waivers, O'Brien will stick around in the organization and should be part of the rotation at Louisville, where he turned in a 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 121:55 K:BB across 112.2 innings in 2021.