O'Brien was traded from the Rays to the Reds on Friday in exchange for left-hander Cody Reed, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

O'Brien wasn't included on the Rays' 60-man roster this season, but he'll now work with a new organization going forward. The right-hander hasn't made his major-league debut but advanced to Double-A Montgomery last season, where he posted a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 68.2 innings across 14 appearances (11 starts).