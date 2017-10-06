Wooten re-signed a minor-league contract with the Reds.

Wooten accrued a disappointing 6.94 ERA across 23.1 innings at Triple-A Louisville in 2017. He will provide the Reds with Triple-A depth, and could surface once again in the major leagues with a productive year in 2018. The 32-year-old owns a 5.03 ERA across 68 innings at the big-league level.