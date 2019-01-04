Wooten signed a minor-league contract with the Reds, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Wooten spent parts of three seasons in the majors with the Brewers from 2013 to 2015, throwing 68 innings with a 5.03 ERA. He's been in the Reds' organization since then but has failed to return to the big leagues.

