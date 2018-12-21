Reds' Robby Scott: Designated for assignment
Scott was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Scott was sent off the 40-man roster following the Reds' seven-player deal with the Dodgers earlier in the day. The southpaw was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati a couple weeks ago after spending the past few years in the Red Sox's system. He will take another spin through waivers to see if another team elects to put in a claim.
