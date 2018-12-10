Scott was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Scott spent most of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 1.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 across 48.1 innings with the PawSox. He struggled across nine appearances with the big club, allowing six runs in 6.2 innings, though he posted a respectable 3.79 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 35.2 innings with the Red Sox in 2017. Scott figures to work as a lefty specialist or middle-relief option for the Reds in 2019.