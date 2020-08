Garcia was called up by the Reds on Wednesday to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Royals.

Garcia was claimed off waivers from the Cubs at the start of the regular season. He played both outfielder corners as well as second base in his major-league debut last year. His lopsided .208/.275/.500 slash line in 80 plate appearances was good for a respectable enough 93 wRC+, though his 43.8 percent strikeout rate is a concerning number.