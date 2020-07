Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He will report to the Reds' alternate training site. With Mike Moustakas and Matt Davidson landing on the COVID-19 injured list, the Reds have some free 40-man roster spots in the short term, which likely motivated them to claim Garcia. He has some experience at shortstop and second base, which are now the Reds' two shallowest positions.