Dugger should be available to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Dauri Moreta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dugger was initially expected to start Saturday's nightcap before the Reds announced that Moreta would serve as the opener. Although Dugger won't begin the game on the mound, he should still be available to provide length out of the bullpen after Moreta exits.