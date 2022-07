Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.