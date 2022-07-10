Dugger accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dugger had the choice of electing free agency after going unclaimed off waivers, but he may have decided that sticking in the Reds organization was his best option as he looks to make his way back to the big leagues. He was added to the 40-man roster ahead of the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates and struck out five over 3.2 scoreless innings, only to get designated for assignment a day later.