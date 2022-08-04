The Reds will select Dugger's contract from Triple-A Louisville and have him start Friday's game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 27-year-old is already with the team on the taxi squad and will officially join the 26-man roster ahead of Friday's series opener. Duggar has a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 12 innings this season, and he's been designated for assignment after each of his three appearances in the majors this year. He covered 3.2 scoreless frames his last time out and could be in the mix for a rotation spot with Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle shipped out at the trade deadline.