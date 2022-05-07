Dugger is scheduled to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dugger will be making his Reds debut in a starting role after Cincinnati claimed him off waivers from the Rays earlier this week. In his lone appearance with the Rays on May 1, Dugger worked 5.1 innings out of the bullpen, so he should be sufficiently stretched out for a starting role Saturday. Assuming Luis Castillo (shoulder) returns from the injured list during the upcoming week, Dugger will likely be moved to the bullpen following his start against the Pirates.