Dugger is no longer listed as the projected starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds haven't given any indication that Dugger is hurt, but the team now lists the projected starter as TBD for Saturday's nightcap. As long as the right-hander isn't dealing with an injury, it's possible that he'll be available out of the bullpen for the second game of the twin bill.