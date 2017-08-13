Play

Stephenson (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Stephenson suffered a right shoulder contusion during his last start with the Reds on Aug. 2. The ailment only required a minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list and the 24-year-old is set to rejoin the team. Whether or not he'll rejoin the starting rotation is unclear at the moment.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast