Reds' Robert Stephenson: Activated from DL
Stephenson (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Stephenson suffered a right shoulder contusion during his last start with the Reds on Aug. 2. The ailment only required a minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list and the 24-year-old is set to rejoin the team. Whether or not he'll rejoin the starting rotation is unclear at the moment.
