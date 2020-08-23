Stephenson (back) is with the Reds on the current road trip, and manager David Bell said he'll be activated soon, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 27-year-old wasn't activated for Sunday's series finale in St. Louis, but he seems likely to rejoin the active roster during the four-game set in Milwaukee, which begins Monday. Stephenson made one appearance before landing on the injured list in late July with the back strain.